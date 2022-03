new Delhi. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Yojana), the central government transfers 6 thousand rupees annually to the accounts of the farmers of the country. Every 4 months, Rs 2,000 is transferred to the accounts of farmers. So far 10 installments of this scheme have reached the farmers’ account. Meanwhile, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana…