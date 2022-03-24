PM Kisan KYC: How to complete e- KYC, last date to apply, other details here

With the help of PM Kisan KYC, farmers can easily bear all the expenses related to farming during the year. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched by the central government in February 2019 to help farmers.

On the same day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated a special initiative in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, in which the scheme was launched by providing Rs 2,000 to one crore farmers across the country.

What is PM Kisan KYC?

Prime minister…