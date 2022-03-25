PM Kisan Samman Nidhi eKYC

According to a report in Times of India (TOI), the Noida district administration has set March 25 as the deadline for farmers who have registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to update their e-KYC on the PM Kisan site.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a government scheme that provides a minimum income support of Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers.

As reported by TOI, “Officials said a new link is available on pmkisan.gov.in for Aadhaar verification. Farmers will also receive One-Time Password (OTP) on their registered mobile numbers.