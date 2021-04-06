PM Modi Had A Special Request For Voters On Super Tuesday. Here’s How Many Languages He Tweeted In – Tech Kashif

LATEST

PM Modi Had A Special Request For Voters On Super Tuesday. Here's How Many Languages He Tweeted In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters of poll-bound states- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal, Union Territory- Puducherry, to step out and exercise their franchise on Tuesday morning.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, “Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters.” He made a similar appeal in Bengali, Tamil, and Malayalam as well.

While Assam and West Bengal are holding the third phase of the election today, which happens to be the final phase for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are voting in a single phase to elect the government. However, Bengal still has five phases left.

Polling for 40 seats in the final phase of the assembly elections in Assam began today to decide the fate of 337 candidates, including senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his five cabinet colleagues, and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. In West Bengal, voting is underway for 31 seats in the third phase of the assembly polls amid tight security.

In Kerala, voting began for 140 seats in the single-phase election, where ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan, who is the BJP-NDA candidate from the Palakkad constituency was among the early voters in the state. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, polling for 234 Assembly seats went underway. A total of 3,998 candidates including heavyweights like Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan are in the fray. Polling also began in neighbouring Puducherry.

