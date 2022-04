Pm Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 On April 1 Check All Details Of Ppc 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appeared for the examination with the students of classes 9 to 12, their teachers and parents.

15.7 lakh participants had registered for this competition. These will include more than 12.1 lakh students, 2.7 lakh teachers and more than 90 thousand parents.