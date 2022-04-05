PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115 th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India]April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115 th birth anniversary and said that the nation will always remember the remarkable contribution of the veteran leader who was admired for his administrative skills and concern for the poor.

“Tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary. Our nation will always remember his remarkable contribution be it during the freedom movement or after Independence. He was widely admired for his administrative skills and concern for the poor,” PM Modi tweeted.

Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was…