PM Modi to meet CMs over steps to contain Covid spread | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: Concerned over the surge in daily cases of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting with chief ministers and UT administrators on April 8 to discuss the issues and take concrete steps to contain the spread of the infection as well as measures to immediately lower deaths due to it, official sources said.
On Tuesday, health minister Harsh Vardhan will also meet his counterparts from 11 “states of grave concern” reporting maximum surge in cases and fatalities from Covid-19. Vardhan will take stock of the situation and set the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.
Officials are concerned over the rapid rise on cases that resulted in over 1 lakh cases even on Sunday with positivity rate over 11%, breaching the previous peak of 99,181 seen in a single day during the first wave of the pandemic.
The Centre on Monday constituted 50 high level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent very large numbers of daily new COVID-19 cases and daily mortality being consistently reported by these states.
The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and 9 districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.
“The teams will visit the States immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; COVID Appropriate Behavior and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc., and COVID19 Vaccination progress,” the health ministry said.
The high level teams will submit daily reports on five aspects including Testing; Contact Tracing including Surveillance & Containment; Hospital infrastructure including ICU, ventilator & oxygen beds; Enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behavior; and COVID Vaccination.
“These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any,” the ministry said.
Vaccinations crossed 8 crore doses with eight states accounting for 60% of doses.
On Tuesday, health minister Harsh Vardhan will also meet his counterparts from 11 “states of grave concern” reporting maximum surge in cases and fatalities from Covid-19. Vardhan will take stock of the situation and set the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.
Officials are concerned over the rapid rise on cases that resulted in over 1 lakh cases even on Sunday with positivity rate over 11%, breaching the previous peak of 99,181 seen in a single day during the first wave of the pandemic.
The Centre on Monday constituted 50 high level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent very large numbers of daily new COVID-19 cases and daily mortality being consistently reported by these states.
The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and 9 districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.
“The teams will visit the States immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; COVID Appropriate Behavior and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc., and COVID19 Vaccination progress,” the health ministry said.
The high level teams will submit daily reports on five aspects including Testing; Contact Tracing including Surveillance & Containment; Hospital infrastructure including ICU, ventilator & oxygen beds; Enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behavior; and COVID Vaccination.
“These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any,” the ministry said.
Vaccinations crossed 8 crore doses with eight states accounting for 60% of doses.