PM Modi To Talk About Board Exams, Here’s How To Watch – Tech Kashif

Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon begin a live interaction with students in the fourth edition of the annual event – Pariksha Pe Charcha (discussion on exams). Every year, PM Modi interacts with students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders on exam-related issues, education, peer pressure, life skills etc. This year, due to the pandemic, the event is being held digitally. Pariksha Pe Charhca is part of the mission launched by Modi to make exams stress-free exercise. He also released a book called Exam Warriors in 2018, a revised edition of the same has been released earlier this month.

Over 14 lakh students, teachers, and parents have registered for the event this year. Not only India but students and academicians from all over the world have registered to participate in the event this year, informed Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Among students who registered, some were selected based on an essay writing competition to interact with PM directly and ask their queries. Those who could not get through can catch the event live.

Students can watch the event live at Doordarshan, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter handle of MyGov platform and Narendra Modi’s social media accounts. Mitro app has also joined hands with MyGov to offer live streaming of the event. Swayam Prabha and several other government-run educational channels will also telecast the event. Read Pariksha Pe Charcha Streaming Guide