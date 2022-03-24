PM statement at NATO press conference: 24 March 2022

As we stand here today, it can hardly be believed that just a month ago the people of Ukraine were leading a normal, peaceful life. Now, they are locked in an extraordinary battle for survival against the unprovoked onslaught of their neighbors.

Ukrainians have started the fight and taught the world the meaning of bravery. Against the odds, he suffered defeat after defeat to the invading army of Russia. The heroism of Ukraine has changed the geopolitics of Europe.

Vladimir Putin has miscalculated horribly in Ukraine, and I believe he knows it. But now that Putin’s Plan A is in place, he is already moving forward by intensifying his attacks on civilians.

Maternity wards, schools and homes have been bombed, and civilian life has been without regard. Families are going…