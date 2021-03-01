PM Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) Form 2021 PDF Download at jansuraksha.gov.in Portal

Hello friends, this post is important because we are going to tell you about the process of downloading the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana Application Form and Claim Form. PM Suraksha Bima Scheme Modi government has a major accident insurance scheme. Launched in FY 2015. Now, PMSBY application and claim form are available on jansuraksha.gov.in.

Loading...

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) is a social security scheme which provides one year accidental death and disability cover. The other 2 schemes launched with PMSBY scheme are PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

Loading...

Under this PMSBY scheme, Central government. Accident Insurance provides Rs. 2 lakhs. 12 per year. Read more to know the eligibility, premium, how to claim and other details

Loading...

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) Application and Claim Form PDF

PM Suraksha Bima Yojana is a major accident insurance scheme of the central government to provide contingency insurance cover to all citizens of India. Under PMSBY, the government will provide insurance amount up to Rs. 2 lakhs each insured candidate in case of accidental death due to accident, and disability (complete / half loss of eyes / vision or loss of both hands). Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana is one of the cheapest insurance schemes launched by the Prime Minister to provide insurance cover to all citizens of India at very low premiums. Below is the complete procedure to download PMSBY application form and claim form: –

Loading...

Phase 1: Firstly visit the official Jan-Dhan Se Jan Suraksha website at jansuraksha.gov.in

Loading...

stage 2: On the homepage, click on “The formOption in the header or click directly https://jansuraksha.gov.in/Forms.aspx

Loading...

Jan Dhan Se Jan Suraksha Portal

step 3: In the new window, click on “Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana“Tab as shown below or click directly https://jansuraksha.gov.in/Forms-PMSBY.aspx

Loading...

Jansuraksha Forms PM Suraksha Bima Yojana

step 4: Click on eitherApplication form“Tab or”claim formThe tab as shown below. Then select the language in which you want to download the PMSBY application form or claim form.

Loading...

Central Government Schemes 2021Central government scheme hindiPopular Schemes in Central:How to apply online for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2021 – complete informationPradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural (PMAY-G)Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Loading...

PM Suraksha Bima Yojana Forms Page

Step 5: The PM Suraksha Bima Yojana Application Form 2021 PDF in English language will appear as follows: –

Loading...

PMSBY Application Form PDF Download

Step 6: The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana Claim Form 2021 PDF will appear as follows which is available for download in the following mode: –

Loading...

PM Suraksha Bima Yojana Claim Form Download

Step 7: Candidates can download this application form in PDF format in the language of their choice to avail PMSBY scheme benefits.

Loading...

Check the Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana Scheme details to fill the form and get the benefit of PMSBY scheme.

Loading...

PMSBY Scheme Eligibility Criteria

To get the benefit of PMSBY scheme, all the candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria: –

Loading...

PMSBY is available for those who fall in the age group of 18 to 70 years.

The aspirant must have an active savings bank account.

Interested for auto debit of the policy premium will have to sign a consent form.

Any person can join the PMSBY scheme through only one bank account.

The PM Suraksha Bima Yojana also covers permanent disability due to accident insurance.

Loading...

PM Suraksha Bima Yojana Premium

This is the biggest benefit of the Suraksha Bima Yojana, even the poorest of the poor can afford the Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Loading...

Total Premium: Rupee. 12 / – per member per year

Premium Appropriation:

Loading...

Insurance premium to LIC / Insurance Company: Rs. 10 / – per member per year Reimbursement of expenditure to BC / Micro / Corporate / Agent: Rs. 1 / – per member per year Reimbursement of administrative expenses to the participating bank: Rs. 1 / – per member per year

Auto Debit Facility in PM Suraksha Bima Yojana

It is important to note that the term of PMSBY insurance is from 1 June to 31 May of any financial year. Once availing insurance, Rs. 12 will be auto generated from the savings bank account (with auto-debit facility) of the policy holder. Auto-debit transactions will take place before 1 June or from 1 June to 31 May on an annual renewal basis.

Loading...

If auto-debit of premium amount does not happen on 1 June due to some reasons, the insurance plan will be discontinued. The policy will be automatically renewed / resumed after the auto debit of the premium amount from the bank account. Under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, the available risk coverage is Rs. 2 lakhs for accidental death and permanent disability. Also for permanent partial disability, the available risk coverage is Rs. 1 Lac.

Loading...

Where to Buy Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

The PM Suraksha Bima Yojana is administered through public sector general insurance companies or any other general insurance companies that tie up with participating banks.

Loading...

You can submit your PMSBY application form to the banker who has your savings bank account. The PMSBY form can be easily downloaded from the official public security website jansuraksha.gov.in

Loading...

Scope of Security Insurance Scheme

If the person has more than one savings bank account then only one policy per person will be allowed.

Aadhar card will be a mandatory and primary document to be registered under the scheme.

The policy premium will be auto-debited every year from the savings bank account of the policy holder.

If a policy holder withdraws from the scheme for any reason, he / she can re-enroll from the succeeding year with the same T&CP.

Termination of Suraksha Bima Yojana

There are some situations when the policy account of the holder will be closed / terminated and no benefit will be given thereafter. The following are the conditions:

Loading...

On attaining the age of 70 years. Due to insufficient balance in the savings account at the time of policy renewal in subsequent years. If the customer is found to be covering more than one savings bank account and the premium is being paid intentionally. Only one policy cover will remain active and the other will be terminated and premium will be paid. If the cover is terminated in cases such as technical or administrative reasons, or due date, the cover can be reinstated on receipt of full annual premium.

How to claim PMSBY Accident Insurance Scheme benefits

The PMSBY scheme is intended to cover death due to accident and disability as confirmed by documentary evidence. This includes road, rail and vehicle accidents, drowning, death related to a crime (accident to police), snakebite, falling from a tree and other causes supported by immediate hospital records. Details of the complete PM Suraksha Bima Yojana scheme can be seen using the direct link given here – https://jansuraksha.gov.in/Files/PMSBY/English/About-PMSBY.pdf

Loading...

PM Suraksha Bima Yojana Progress Report

From May 9, 2015 to April 30, 2020, the present figures of the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana are as follows: –

Loading...

Gross Enrollment: 18.54 crores

Loading...

Number of claims received: Is 50,328

Loading...

Number of claims distributed: Is 39,969

Loading...

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana Features

Here are the important features and features of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY): –

Loading...

The scheme is worth Rs. Accidental death of up to Rs. 2 lakhs

Due to accidental death or permanent disability or total loss of both hands or eyes or vision or one leg or leg, the insurance cover will be up to 2 lakhs.

Sum Insured Rs. 1 lac in case of partial disability or loss of one leg, arm, leg, eye or vision.

The nominal amount will be paid to the nominee.

The plan will be renewed every year with a one-year cover.

It is offered by public sector general insurance companies or any other general insurance company, who are prepared to offer the product on equal terms and tie up with banks for the purpose. Banks can engage any insurance company of their choice to offer the scheme.

Loading...

Background of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana Policy

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), launched in May 2015, is a government-backed accidental-death insurance scheme. As of May 2015, only 20% of India’s population has any type of insurance and the scheme aims to increase this number. Suraksha Bima Yojana is mainly for those who do not come under any type of insurance scheme, especially in rural areas of the country.

Loading...

The PM Suraksha Bima Yojana is available to all, but was launched keeping in mind that people are below the poverty line category or under-privileged and who are available with private or public sector insurance companies. Not able to afford type insurance plans.

Loading...

In case of death of account holders, the nominee can claim the insurance cover. For more information, visit the official website http://jansuraksha.gov.in/.

Loading...

Save as pdf