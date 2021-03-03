Loading...

Full details about PMGDISHA scheme 2021 registration / login process, apply online for student Prime Minister Rural Digital Education Campaign @ pmgdisha.in

Loading...

The Government of India has launched yet another digital initiative called PMGDISHA. The acronym for PMGDISHA is Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Abhiyan Abhiyan. The main objective behind launching the PMGDISHA program is to enable rural India to become digitally literate. In addition, the scheme aims to make 40% of the villagers digitally active by 31 March 2021. Apart from this, the government has also started an online platform for the PMGISHA scheme to register itself online. In addition, the applicant must demonstrate electronic KYC agreeing to the terms and conditions. The candidate’s data will be shared with examination agencies and training centers for certification purposes.

Loading...

Loading...

Please visit our latest article: KCR Kit Scheme 2021

Loading...

Interested applicants can register online for the Prime Minister’s Digital Interview Campaign by visiting the official pmgdisha.in.

Loading...

PMGDISHA Scheme 2021 Registration / Login

This article explains the online process for applying, registering, eligibility criteria, locket training center and login on the portal for the PMGDISHA Scheme 2021 on the official portal.

Loading...

Student Eligibility Criteria for Pradhan Manthri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant candidate must fulfill to be eligible for the PMGDISH scheme.

Loading...

Loading...

Applicant student should be a permanent resident of any state or union territory of the country.

The aspirant should be recognized as a digitally illiterate candidate.

Candidates should be a resident of an eligible rural family.

The age criteria of the candidate should be between 14 years to 60 years.

How to apply / register students online for PMGDISHA scheme @ pmgdisha.in

Interested applicants can visit the official portal and apply online for the PMGDISHA scheme.

Loading...

Loading...

Go to the official portal of PMGDISHA.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Click on Direct candidate tab It is available in the menu bar.

It is available in the menu bar. It then redirects online users to the page below.

Click on the Register button on the login page.

Then it takes the online applicant to the new web page.

Enter / select UIDAI number, student name, gender and date of birth.

Click the checkbox: I agree on the above consent.

Click on the Add button.

On the next page, please select the mode you want to authenticate: scan your fingerprint or scan your eye.

Please visit our article: e-Cantonment App 2021

Loading...

Loading...

After performing a biometric scan, applicants should click on Capture.

After finishing the bio-metric process, applicants view and edit the student’s details, as shown below.

PMGISISHA scheme online registration form 2021

Enter / Select Student Name, Mother’s Name, Father, Date of Birth, Divyang Type, BPL, Email, Address, Mobile, PIN Code.

Enter / select gender, village name, region of interest, type of phone, occupation and highest qualification.

It then displays the status that all actions related to the registration process have been completed.

PMGDISHA Scheme Portal Login Procedure

Let us see the login process of the students on the official portal, as shown below.

Loading...

After completing the registration process, applicants should return to the home page.

Click on Direct candidate tab at the top of the page.

at the top of the page. This takes the student to the login page below.

Enter email id, password and click on login button.

The user then takes the applicant online to the dashboard, where he can make other necessary changes.

How to find PMGDISHA Training Center

Interested candidates can directly visit their training center by visiting the official portal.

Click here To retrieve directly at PMGDISHA Training Center.

To retrieve directly at PMGDISHA Training Center. On the newly opened page, select the state, district and tehsil.

Click on the Go button.

It then displays the list of training centers, as shown below.

Please visit our article: Daddy No.1 Audition 2021

Loading...

PMDISHA official website

Loading...

Contact: Helpdesk

Loading...

Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan FAQ’s

What is the main objective of the PMDISHA scheme launched by the Government of India? The main objective of PMGDISHA scheme is to increase digital literacy in rural households. Loading... Do applicants have the option to select their training centers on the official portal? Yes, applicants have the opportunity to locate and select their training centers on the official portal, as stated in the article. Loading... What details should all applicants enter to login to PMGDISHA official portal? To login on the PMGDISHA official portal, students should enter the registered email ID and password. Loading... Is it mandatory to undergo KYC process to get registered for PMGDISHA scheme? Loading... Yes, KYC process is mandatory to be registered for PMCDISHA scheme. Loading...