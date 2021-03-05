LATEST

PMKVY Training Center List 2021 – State wise PMKVY Center List PDF

Posted on
Loading...

PMKVY training centers can see the 2021 list for various industry verticals / locations on the PMkVY official website pmkvyofficial.org. Here we bring you the easiest procedure to check the list of training centers in your state and city with full details.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) A major scheme of the Narendra Modi government is under which skill development training is imparted to the youth in various fields. The government is providing skill training in various industry verticals through authorized training centers across the country.

List of PMKVY training centers 2021

The totals are until 20 October 2020 32253 PMKVY Training Center Registered across the country for imparting skill training to the youth (RPL – 22550, Short Term Training – 8804, Special Projects – 899). These training centers are authorized by around 2722 (RPL – 141, Short Term Training – 2509, Special Projects – 72). Training partner of PM Skill Development Scheme. The complete state wise list of PMKVY training centers is given below which can be seen on the official website of PMKVY.

However, according to the official website, the total job rolls are 1000 (586 Recognition of Prior Learning, 261 Short Term Learning and 153 Special Projects).

The central government has suspended the registration of several PMKVY training centers across the country for various reasons. Suspended PMKVY training centers are no longer authorized to offer any training courses under this scheme. The full list of suspended training centers can be downloaded on the official PMKVY website pmkvyofficial.org http://pmkvyofficial.org/Notices_and_Media.aspx.

List of PMKVY training centers 2021

Below is the complete process to find training centers in the list of PMKVY training centers in 2020: –

  • First of all visit the official PM Skill Development Scheme website pmkvyofficial.org
  • On the homepage, click on “Find a training centerTo download the complete list of all states PMKVY centers, click directly on the tab in the main menu or on the link given below:
  • direct link: http://pmkvyofficial.org/find-a-training-centre.aspx
  • Here the candidates can perform and find the training center “Search by sector“,”Search by Job Rolls“”search according to the place” way.

PMKVY Training Center Search by Location:

Here candidates have to enter the state name, district name, TP and TC name as shown below: –

PMKVY Training Center List by Location

PMKVY Training Center Search from Sector

Here candidates have to enter the name of their area such as agriculture, motor vehicles, capital goods etc. As shown below:

Central Government Schemes 2021Central government scheme hindiPopular schemes in central:How to apply online for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2021 – complete informationPradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural (PMAY-G)Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

PMKVY Training Center List by Sector
PMKVY Training Center List by Sector

Search by PMKVY Training Center Job Rolls

Here candidates have to enter their job roles like animator, assistant electrician etc. as shown below:

PMKVY Training Center List by Job Rolls
PMKVY Training Center List by Job Rolls

On entering all the details like sector, job roles and location, candidates can click on the submit button to open the complete list of PMKVY training centers as per their given preference.

Number of PMKVY training centers – state wise

State Number of training centers
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 19
Andhra Pradesh 297
Arunachal Pradesh 73
Assam 179
Bihar 201
Chandigarh 19
Chattisgarh 56
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 5
Daman and Diu .
Delhi 152
Goa .
Gujarat 192
Haryana 205
Himachal Pradesh 175
Jammu Kashmir 233
Jharkhand 215
Karnataka 178
Kerala 193
Madhya Pradesh Is 438
Maharashtra Is 538
Manipur . 4
Meghalaya 120
Mizoram 77
Nagaland 31
Odisha 173
Puducherry .
Punjab 271
Rajasthan Rajasthan 332 is
Sikkim 14
Tamil Nadu 343
Telangana 296
Tripura 59
Uttarakhand 241
Uttar Pradesh ९93
West Bengal 192
PMKVY Training Center (State wise)

The maximum number of 538 PMKVY training centers are in Maharashtra while 493 are in Uttar Pradesh, 438 in Madhya Pradesh and 343 in Tamil Nadu. The list of PMKVY centers as given above is as per the data available on the official website till 30 March 2020. The list cannot be updated, please refer to the official website of pmkvyofficial.org for an updated list of PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana Centers.

The complete list of PMKVY training centers for all schemes (recognition of pre-teaching and short-term learning) can be downloaded in Excel format from the official website using the link given below.
http://pmkvyofficial.org/Dashboard.aspx

The last List of PMKVY courses It was also updated by the ministry.

Disclaimer: We do not guarantee the accuracy of data, please check the official website of PMKVY at pmkvyofficial.org for the latest data.

Save as pdf

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
928
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
854
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
747
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
719
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
704
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
684
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });