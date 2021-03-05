PMKVY Training Center List 2021 – State wise PMKVY Center List PDF

PMKVY training centers can see the 2021 list for various industry verticals / locations on the PMkVY official website pmkvyofficial.org. Here we bring you the easiest procedure to check the list of training centers in your state and city with full details.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) A major scheme of the Narendra Modi government is under which skill development training is imparted to the youth in various fields. The government is providing skill training in various industry verticals through authorized training centers across the country.

List of PMKVY training centers 2021

The totals are until 20 October 2020 32253 PMKVY Training Center Registered across the country for imparting skill training to the youth (RPL – 22550, Short Term Training – 8804, Special Projects – 899). These training centers are authorized by around 2722 (RPL – 141, Short Term Training – 2509, Special Projects – 72). Training partner of PM Skill Development Scheme. The complete state wise list of PMKVY training centers is given below which can be seen on the official website of PMKVY.

However, according to the official website, the total job rolls are 1000 (586 Recognition of Prior Learning, 261 Short Term Learning and 153 Special Projects).

The central government has suspended the registration of several PMKVY training centers across the country for various reasons. Suspended PMKVY training centers are no longer authorized to offer any training courses under this scheme. The full list of suspended training centers can be downloaded on the official PMKVY website pmkvyofficial.org http://pmkvyofficial.org/Notices_and_Media.aspx.

List of PMKVY training centers 2021

Below is the complete process to find training centers in the list of PMKVY training centers in 2020: –

First of all visit the official PM Skill Development Scheme website pmkvyofficial.org

On the homepage, click on “ Find a training center To download the complete list of all states PMKVY centers, click directly on the tab in the main menu or on the link given below:

To download the complete list of all states PMKVY centers, click directly on the tab in the main menu or on the link given below: direct link: http://pmkvyofficial.org/find-a-training-centre.aspx

http://pmkvyofficial.org/find-a-training-centre.aspx Here the candidates can perform and find the training center “Search by sector“,”Search by Job Rolls“”search according to the place” way.

PMKVY Training Center Search by Location:

Here candidates have to enter the state name, district name, TP and TC name as shown below: –

PMKVY Training Center List by Location

PMKVY Training Center Search from Sector

Here candidates have to enter the name of their area such as agriculture, motor vehicles, capital goods etc. As shown below:

Central Government Schemes 2021Central government scheme hindiPopular schemes in central:How to apply online for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2021 – complete informationPradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural (PMAY-G)Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

PMKVY Training Center List by Sector

Search by PMKVY Training Center Job Rolls

Here candidates have to enter their job roles like animator, assistant electrician etc. as shown below:

PMKVY Training Center List by Job Rolls

On entering all the details like sector, job roles and location, candidates can click on the submit button to open the complete list of PMKVY training centers as per their given preference.

Number of PMKVY training centers – state wise

State Number of training centers Andaman and Nicobar Islands 19 Andhra Pradesh 297 Arunachal Pradesh 73 Assam 179 Bihar 201 Chandigarh 19 Chattisgarh 56 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 5 Daman and Diu . Delhi 152 Goa . Gujarat 192 Haryana 205 Himachal Pradesh 175 Jammu Kashmir 233 Jharkhand 215 Karnataka 178 Kerala 193 Madhya Pradesh Is 438 Maharashtra Is 538 Manipur . 4 Meghalaya 120 Mizoram 77 Nagaland 31 Odisha 173 Puducherry . Punjab 271 Rajasthan Rajasthan 332 is Sikkim 14 Tamil Nadu 343 Telangana 296 Tripura 59 Uttarakhand 241 Uttar Pradesh ९93 West Bengal 192 PMKVY Training Center (State wise)

The maximum number of 538 PMKVY training centers are in Maharashtra while 493 are in Uttar Pradesh, 438 in Madhya Pradesh and 343 in Tamil Nadu. The list of PMKVY centers as given above is as per the data available on the official website till 30 March 2020. The list cannot be updated, please refer to the official website of pmkvyofficial.org for an updated list of PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana Centers.

The complete list of PMKVY training centers for all schemes (recognition of pre-teaching and short-term learning) can be downloaded in Excel format from the official website using the link given below.

http://pmkvyofficial.org/Dashboard.aspx

The last List of PMKVY courses It was also updated by the ministry.

Disclaimer: We do not guarantee the accuracy of data, please check the official website of PMKVY at pmkvyofficial.org for the latest data.

Save as pdf