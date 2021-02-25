[PMSS] Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme 2021: PM Scholarship Scheme List, Online Registration | ReaderMaster

Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Scheme Apply Online | Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme Application Form | PMSS Scholarship List In Hindi | PM scholarship student registration, Last Date

Dear friends, as you guys know !!! We provide you information about all government schemes in our website. Our main objective is to reach out to the government schemes launched by the government. With which you can get benefit of these schemes. So friends, today we have brought a similar scholarship scheme for you. PM Narendra Modi to teach the children of the country’s ex-servicemen, former Coast Guard personnel and police officers (Ex-servicemen, former Coast Guard Personnel and Police Officers) who have been martyred during terrorist Naxalite attacks. “Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS 2021)” Has launched

Under this scheme launched by the Prime Minister, students of the country will be given scholarships for vocational courses. This scholarship amount is given to the students getting admission in class 10th and 12th. Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) The main objective of this is to encourage the meritorious students to pursue further studies. The last date for applying for the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme 2021-22 (Last Date) is October 15, 2021. Interested students can apply online by visiting the official website of the Central Sainik Board (KSB) before October 15 to take advantage of this scheme.

Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS List 2021)

Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) Under this, the students are provided the amount fixed by the government, so that they can complete their further studies. Under this central government scheme, 82 thousand students and students are awarded scholarships every year. Out of these, 41 thousand students and 41 thousand girl students are awarded.

Friends, now you must be thinking that Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme What are and which children will receive this? So friends, under this scheme, the children of soldiers killed in terrorist attacks in the country will be provided scholarship by the government in the form of financial assistance for studies. Under the scheme, students who wish to do B.Tech, MBBS, BA, BBA, B.Sc, B.Ed or B.Pharma (B.Tech, MBBS, BA, BBA, B.Sc, B.Ed or B.Pharma), they are PM One can apply for the Scholarship Scheme 2021.

Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme 2021

Under this Central Scholarship Scheme 2021, the Government of India would provide a scholarship of Rs 2500 for boys and Rs 3000 for girls for studying the children of ex-serviceman and ex-coast guard police officer’s families. is. PM Scholarship Scheme 2021 Under this, a total of 55,00 wards of ex-servicemen are selected for scholarship in each academic year. Under the scholarship scheme, 500 palyos of police officers who have been martyred in terrorist attacks will be selected.

Interested beneficiaries of the country, who want to apply for the scholarship under this scheme, can apply online by visiting the official website of the Central Sainik Board. Every year the Central Military Board on its official website @ ksb.gov.in Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme Invites online applications. Let us know that now the application for this scholarship will be through online process. Offline application is not available under this scheme.

Salient features of PMSS 2021

Name of scheme Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme 2021 Has been launched By PM Shri Narendra Modi Related department Ex-servicemen welfare department an objective Encouraging children to pursue higher studies Beneficiary Children of Ex-Servicemen and X Coast Guard, Police Officers Scholarship money Boys 2500 3000 rupees for girls Official website http://ksb.gov.in/ Article Category Central Government Scholarship Scheme

Benefits of PM Modi scholarship / scholarship scheme

Benefits of Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Scheme – Students will get the following benefits from the scholarship scheme launched by the Prime Minister. The details of which are given below:

Under the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme (PM Modi Chhatrvrti Yojana), the government will provide a scholarship of 25,000 rupees to the students who bring 85% number in 10th standard. Also, under the scheme, students who get 75% number in class 12, will be awarded scholarship of Rs. 10,000 as scholarship for ₹ 1000 per month for 10 months. A total of 5500 wards / widows of ex-servicemen are selected for scholarship in each academic year. In which the scholarship is divided equally between boys and girls i.e. 2750 each. Scholarships are paid for a period of one to five years according to the duration of the courses approved by the relevant regulatory bodies. Scholarship amount is paid every year to selected students. Under this scholarship scheme, students who have passed 10th / 12th and want to pursue further studies or a course but are unable to do so due to financial problem, the government will bear the expenses of such students. Students who have taken admission in 1 year (except Lateral Entry and Integrated Course) are eligible to apply for PMSS only. To students KSB web portal www.ksb.gov.in Have to apply online. Students should get minimum educational qualification i.e. 10 + 2 / Diploma / Graduation with 60% and above marks.

Eligibility / eligibility conditions for the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme

Eligibility Conditions for Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme – The government has set the following criteria to get the benefits of this scheme. Which are as follows:

This scholarship scheme is only for those students who are dependent wards / widows of ex-servicemen and former Coast Guard personnel.

To get the benefit of PM Scholarship Scheme, the annual income of the student’s family should not exceed Rs. 6 lakhs.

Under this scheme, scholarship will be provided only to the students of regular course for scholarship.

It is mandatory for a student to be between 18 and 25 years of age to get the benefit of the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme.

Under Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Scheme, the student should be in Class 10th, 12th or Post-Graduate.

Documents required for Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Scheme

The following documents are required to avail the benefits of PM Modi scholarship scheme.

Passport-size photo of the applicant Aadhaar Card Birth certificate Caste certificate (if applicable) Educational certificate Photo Copy of Bank Passbook (Photo Copy of Bank Passbook) Veteran / Ex-Coast Guard military certificate as per Annexure-1 Affidavit / Self Certificate of ESM

Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Scheme 2021 Online Application / Registration Process-

Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Scheme Online Application / Registration Process – Dear friends, if you want to apply online for the “PM Modi Scholarship Scheme”, you must first go to its official website desw.gov.in. The link is mentioned below:

Click here >> CLICK HERE

After clicking on this link, the page of Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department will open. Here you Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme Application Form Will open

To download the application / registration form in PDF format, click directly on the link given below.

Click here >> Click here

After clicking on the above link, you will reach the Kendriya Sainik Board Portal.

Here you PMMS Online Application Form All the information asked in will have to be filled carefully.

All the information asked in will have to be filled carefully. Finally, to submit the form online, click in the ‘Submit’ button.

PMSS 2021 application form renewal

If you have applied for the first year and you want to apply for the second and third year study, then you Prime Scholarship Application Form Have to Renew.

Click on PMSS option on KSB’s official website. Here you Renewal application Clicking the link apply online Have to click on After clicking on the option, a login form will open in front of you. With the help of username login / id and password in this form log in Do it After this, forward the application form and print out the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme renewal application form and secure it.

Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme 2021 Application Status

PM scholarship application status To see, first go to the official website.

To see, first go to the official website. After visiting the official website, click on the PMSS link on the home page.

After that, Track application Event The option will appear.

The option will appear. After clicking on this option, enter the DAK ID and Verification Code.

Finally click on the ‘Search’ button to see the status of your application.

PM Scholarship / Scholarship Scheme 2021 Selection Process

Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme During the selection process, priority will be given in the following order.

Ex-servicemen widows or dependent wards or members of the Coast Guard, who lost their lives in action. Children / widows of Ex-Servicemen or Coast Guard who were suffering and disabled from any injury while on duty. Family members of soldiers who died while on duty for military-related reasons. Family members of ex-servicemen suffering from any injuries were disabled. Candidates whose husbands or fathers were able to serve the nation and received a gallantry award. Children and widows of former Coast Guard members, as well as ex-servicemen who fall under the “Personnel Below Personnel” category.

Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Scheme (Helpline):

Management of this scheme Central Military Board (KSB) Done through. Eg, students can learn more about eligibility criteria, course cover, priority categories and KSB’s official website http://ksb.gov.in/ You can also apply online by clicking on the link “PMSS” on the menu bar above.

For more information about Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Scheme 2020-21 like last date to apply, scholarship form online etc., contact the helpline number given below.

Helpline Number: (011) 2671-5250

Email ID: [email protected]

File your complaint: Click here

Friends, we have provided you complete information about “Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Scheme” in our article. If you have any questions about this subject, you can go to the comment box below and ask. We will definitely answer your questions. Thanks for visiting our website, stay connected with us for more information.