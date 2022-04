Pnb Officers Grabe 14 Crores On Fake Documents And Got Loan Made In The Account Of Msme Company

News Desk, Amar Ujala, Lucknow Published by: Prashant Kumar Updated Sat, 02 Apr 2022 11:05 PM IST

By preparing fake documents 14…

According to the victim, transactions from the account were shown more than a hundred times through forged signatures in the illegally opened account. A transaction of about Rs 14 crore was shown through these transactions.