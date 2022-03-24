P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite would repeat mass sackings

In a furious hearing, MPs on the Commons Transport and Trade Committees also heard:

He’s paying P&O agency workers £5.15-an-hour less than the UK minimum wage

Mr Hebbalthwaite refused to take the bonus on top of his £325,000-a-year salary.

The P&O chief said the dismissal was not “forced on us” by Dubai-based owner DP World.

Union leaders accused P&O of “killing” the merchant navy.

P&O is offering a generous redundancy package of up to £100,000, which means its employees are unlikely to face any legal proceedings for failing to consult in advance. P&O has said that the company’s salary bill will be halved by replacing the agency’s employees.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We think P&O management has exploited …