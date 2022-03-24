P&O Ferries: Impossible to imagine CEO isn’t worried after mauling by MPs | Business News

The opening question to the committee chair set the tone.

“Are you in this mess because you don’t know what you’re doing or are you just a shameless criminal?”

it barely improved from there P&O Ferry’s CEO, Peter Heblethwaite.

As committee evidence goes – this could hardly have been a more blockbuster.

A remarkable watch with some notable admissions, blatantly condemned by MPs.

The major and most headlines statement was a clear acknowledgment that he knew P&O was breaking the law by not consulting with unions first. firing…