P&O Ferries intentionally broke law over mass sackings, CEO Peter Hebblethwaite admits

The chief executive of P&O Ferry has admitted that the firm has broken the law by choosing not to consult on the mass dismissals of 800 employees on the spot.

Peter Heblethwaite told lawmakers on Thursday that there was “absolutely no doubt” the company needed to consult with unions before taking action.

“We decided not to do this because we believe-“, he said before being interrupted during the session of the parliamentary committee. “So you decided to break the law?” Former Transportation Secretary Andy McDonald intervened.

Mr Hebbalthwaite continued: “We chose not to consult and we will – and will – fully compensate everyone for it.”

Labor’s Mr Donald said: “When you get in your car and drive on the motorway [and] See the 70 mph mark, do you decide it won’t apply to me?