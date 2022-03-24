P&O Ferries: Peter Hebblethwaite answers MP questions at hearing following sacking of 800

The chief executive of P&O Ferry admitted that the firm broke the law by opting not to consult on the mass dismissals of 800 employees on the spot, but said he would do so again if given the opportunity.

Asked by Conservative MP Nuss Ghani if ​​he would “change anything, knowing what you know now”, Peter Heblethwaite said: “That’s the only way to save this business and we moved to a model that which are internationally recognized around the world and widely used by our competitors.

“I’ll make this decision again, I’m afraid.”

Mr Heblethwaite was appearing before a joint hearing of the Transport and Trade committees this morning after MPs and unions questioned the legality of the dismissals of hundreds of UK workers last week, released on a record…