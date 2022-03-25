P&O Ferries: Transport secretary calls for Peter Hebblethwaite to resign

The Transportation Secretary has called on P&O Ferry CEO Peter Hebbalthwaite to leave after admitting to intentionally breaking the law in the mass dismissal of 800 employees.

Grant Shapps said the chief executive of P&O Ferries should resign following “shameless” and “breathtaking” comments about “deliberately breaking the law”.

Mr Shapps told sky News: “I thought that what the boss of P&O said yesterday about intentionally breaking the law was shameless and ludicrous, and showed incredible arrogance.

“I can’t believe he could live in a role that admitted to knowingly going out and using a loophole — well, break the law, but also use a loophole.”

Asked if this meant he was calling on Mr Hebbalthwaite to resign “right now”, he said: “Yes.”

