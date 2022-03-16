Poco X4 Pro 5G test: a smartphone that makes the right compromises

The Poco X4 Pro 5G has a triple rear photo sensor consisting of a 108 megapixel wide-angle, whose lens opens at f / 1.9, an 8 Mpx ultra wide-angle (f / 2.2), as well as a macro module (f / 2.4). We keep saying it, but great image definition doesn’t always correlate with better overall quality.

The Moto Edge 20 Lite also has a 108 Mpx wide-angle module, but its quality is not great, we preferred to compare it to the best of its competitors of the day: the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Module principal : 108 Mpx, f/1,9, éq. 26 mm

The 108 Mpx module takes advantage of the technology of the pixel-binning which makes it possible to merge the pixels (nine for one in this case) in order to capture more light when it runs out. The phone therefore shoots snapshots in 12 Mpx by default.





Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (16 Mpx, f/1,8)



Poco X4 Pro 5G (12 Mpx, f/1,9, ISO 100, 1/50 s) enlarge



In good light conditions, the rendering of this Poco X4 Pro 5G is interesting and should allow you to capture good shots outdoors. Its competitor offers a higher level of detail, as can be seen on the faces and the cover of the book. This is notably due to a better management of contrasts.

We also note that the result on the right is a little clearer. On the other hand, Poco offers here a better controlled colorimetry, while the general hue of the Xiaomi draws (again and always) too much towards red. This X4 Pro is doing really well in these conditions.





Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (16 Mpx, f/1,8)



Poco X4 Pro 5G (12 Mpx, f/1,9, ISO 4700, 1/15 s) enlarge



In the dark, of course, it gets more complicated. The scene is readable and fairly well exposed, but digital noise is appearing. We recover less detail, because the algorithm tries to compensate with digital smoothing and by accentuating the contrast. The result is not bad, but the smartphone shows its limits, especially on the outskirts where this observation worsens.

The rendering of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE seems more natural to us, even if it does not avoid the same pitfalls. The cover of the book or the card makes it possible to be convinced of this.

Mode 108 Mpx

It is always possible to opt for the 108 Mpx mode. We isolated an area of ​​identical size (0.90 Mpx) on each of the shots in order to compare the two definitions.





Poco X4 Pro 5G (12 Mpx, f/1,9, ISO 130, 1/50 s)



Poco X4 Pro 5G (12 Mpx, f/1,9, ISO 100, 1/50 s) enlarge







Poco X4 Pro 5G (12 Mpx, f/1,9, ISO 5200, 1/15 s)



Poco X4 Pro 5G (12 Mpx, f/1,9, ISO 4700, 1/15 s) enlarge



Day or night, the gain in detail is not significant. This can be used to easily resize certain shots if necessary. But we advise you to use it sporadically, because it can quickly clutter the storage space.

Module ultra grand-angle : 8 Mpx, f/2,2, 118°





Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (8 Mpx, f/2,2)



Poco X4 Pro 5G (8 Mpx, f/2,2, ISO 60, 1/50 s) enlarge



Ultra-wide-angle modules are rarely convincing on the entry and mid-range, and this Poco X4 Pro 5G does not change the situation. By day, the whole thing lacks sharpness and the level of detail has clearly dropped. This is also the case on the Xiaomi, but to a lesser extent.





Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (8 Mpx, f/2,2)



Poco X4 Pro 5G (8 Mpx, f/2,2, ISO 2800, 1/15 s) enlarge



In the dark, even if the two shots are unusable, we can still distinguish certain shapes on the Poco while the blur has completely covered the image on the right. Anyway, you will have to forget the night photo with this module.

Front and video module

The Poco X4 Pro has a 16 MP (f/2.4) front module. As you might expect, you will need to be in good light conditions to shoot suitable portraits. We would have liked more details, but above all better management of light sources. Don’t expect miracles there.