Pogaru Kannada Movie Twitter Review and Rating 2021

Pogru Kannada Movie Twitter Review: Pogaru is an action thriller film written and directed by Nandkishore and produced by BK Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies. It was recorded simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages. Pogru Kannada film stars Dhruv Sarja, Rashmika Mandana and Dali Dhananjay in lead roles, while Chandan Shetty composed the music.

Shiva (Dhruva Sarja) is a strict boy who wants to do anything for money. He yearns for the love of his mother (Pavitra Lokesh), but to no avail. Her father has to marry Ramakrishna (Ravi Shankar) under odd circumstances after being killed in ‘traffic’. This makes Shiva stunned and he begins to believe that there is no place for love and sympathy in the world. The beginning shows that he is slowly becoming a selfish person. He has no room for emotions in his heart and in regular commercial pot boilers, he is not the kind of guy who turns up after falling in love. So, what happens if he falls for a teacher (Rashmika Mandanna), also the daughter of a temple priest?

Pogaru Kannada Movie Twitter Review and Rating

en general, Pogaru Kannada Movie For four years the crew could not live up to expectations. Action, family spirit, love, humor and so on, mix the four moods with nothing to do with justice. The plus points of the film are the brutal performances of Dhruva Sarja. Overall, Pogaru is a feast for fans and will be loved by the public.

Pogaru Movie Cast

Rashmika Mandanna

Moss green

Dhruva Sarja

Dhananjay

Ravishankar P.

Sadhu kokila

Chikkanna

Kuri pratap

Morgan ast

Pogaru Kannada Movie Twitter Review

Disclaimer – TMTyOne.com is not intended to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is a crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. The purpose of this page is to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to avoid such acts. We further request that you do not encourage or participate in any form of piracy.