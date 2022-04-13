Poilivere camp expresses concern over membership ‘fraud’ in Conservative race – National

Pierre Poilivre is raising concerns over potential “fraud” in the Conservative leadership race, calling for a ban on prepaid credit cards to buy memberships.

In a letter sent to the party on Tuesday, obtained by Global News, a lawyer for the Polliver campaign suggested using a prepaid credit card to purchase memberships that violated the party’s rules.

And if the party refuses to ban him – and revokes any memberships he has bought with him since February 2 – the Poiliver campaign has indicated it will look into him in court.

“As we have repeatedly explained, our candidate is not afraid of losing a fair election,” the letter sent by Robert Staley, a partner of Bennett Jones, …