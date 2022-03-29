Poisoning suspect of Roman Abramovich ‘very worrying’ – Foreign Office

The claim that Chelsea FC boss Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning during efforts to aid peace talks in Ukraine is “very worrying”, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has said.

It said Britain would continue to “assist” by providing defensive and humanitarian aid to put Ukraine “in the strongest possible negotiating position” while imposing tough sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The principal Russian investigator of investigative news outlet Bellingcat said the suspected poisoning of the billionaire was not intended to kill him and the two Ukrainian representatives.

Kristo Grozev told Times Radio that the “most plausible” explanation for the alleged poisoning was that it was a warning to Mr.