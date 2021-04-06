ENTERTAINMENT

Pokemon Go Azumarill Base Stats, Techniques, and Skills Collection Challenge 2021

Maybe, the games have become one of the finest ways to give relaxation to their players, and also, many people are showing their interest in the gaming industry. While some have made it a passion for themselves. Many games have become popular but Pokemon Go has a separate fan base among fans and since the game has started, the developers are providing many new features in the game. The game was released in 2016 and its Publishers are providing various kinds of features like field research tasks, Pokemons, events, and raids to keep the players interested in the Pokemon Go game. Through this article, we will provide you each and every detail of the game and take a close look at the new Pokemon Azumarill, along with, full details of Azumarill in-game.

Full Stats Details of Azumarill in Pokemon Go

In this paragraph, we will talk about the full details of Azumarill and everything about the Pokemon will be provided here. So, read it carefully and understand each and every move. Also, these stats will provide you some clear ideas to catch the Pokemon and you will have to put your all efforts to catch and add this Pokemon into your Pokemon list. So, Azumarill is a Water Type and Fairy Type Pokemon as well. It has some skills in Poison, Grass moves, and Electric powers. Also, the Pokemon has a Maximum CP of 1588. The Pokemon looks like the long ears and sensors. Also, it has powerful focusing and hearing skills, and this helps to identify which kind of prey around him, also around the rough and fast running river areas.

Azumarill Maximum CP:

  • Level 15, Research Encounters. 680.
  • Level 20, Maximum Hatched/Ratio. 907
  • Level 30, Maximum Wild. 1361
  • Level 40, 1588.

Azumarill Base Stats:

  • Defense Skills 152
  • Attack Skills 112
  • Stamina Skills 225

Important Biological Details of Azumarill:

The Azumarill Pokemon is a blue and bipedal Pokemon and has an elliptical body. It has a white half body with a bubble pattern on it, that helps him to concealment in the water, has long ears like a rabbit with red insides, and has circular eyes as well. When it comes underwater, it roles his ears to save him from getting wet. It has short legs and arms at the end, also has a blue color tail-like a bubble. When it attacks, the tip of his tail shines. Maybe, it has some unique power that can easily hear the minor voice while in the water. Also, can hear everything to catch their prey in the forest by moving fast.

If Azumarill finds the drowned Pokemon so, it’s made a large balloon by air, which helps them to take a breath and while playing around the river. It mainly lives around the ponds and lakes and also have powers to stay in the water all day.

