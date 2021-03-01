Pokémon Go Kanto Tour Event Review and More – Finance Rewind

Pokémon is by far the largest and well-known multimedia franchise and is popular in the hearts and hearts of players, card game players, and anime watchers around the world.

The Go Tour Challengers in the game are the Kanto Tour event in February 2021. Pokémon Go Tour: Similar to the realm of Pontum Go Fest, Kanto is scheduled to be a very big event.

Tour Details:

The Pokémon Go Kanto Tour will be open until 7:59 pm on Sunday, February 28, 2021 in your local time zone. The Kanto Tour is a 12-hour program On 20 February 2021, And the ticket is priced at $ 11.99.

What happens in the tour?

The sports tour which is the Kanto Tour is a great way for players to experience the first generation. The Pokémon Series changed the world when it returned the game in 2016.

During this event, players will be able to choose from two different versions, red or green, and each will come with their own special Pokémon.

Experience Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green gameplay by battling the game trainer characters you discover. And complete time-bound research to earn rewards. They are in those slightly darker Pokéstops, so you will need to get out and fight some of them to complete this challenge.

In addition, players have the chance to encounter dazzling versions of all the original 150 characters. This is a great chance to fill a hole in the Kanto Pokédex.

Preparation of Kanto Tour Event Pokémon Go.

First, make a list to enjoy the Kanto tour:

Shiny Pokémon

Use star grinds and lucky eggs

Understand each version

Buy rad pass

Pokémon Go Tour Kanto Tour Review:

The Kanto Tour exceeded expectations in every way, making it the farthest event and the best ever held by Niantic. If ticketed events happen consistently like this and instead of the December Gallerian Mime Mime event, I can wholeheartedly recommend buying all tickets going forward.

Given this specific incident, it was fun and essentially revealed the nuances of twelve hours of engaging gameplay for the price of a movie ticket. As I now work on my masterwork research to gain a dazzling meow encounter, I am still enjoying what I paid for, even after the event ended.