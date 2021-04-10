Pokemon Go Leak Reveals New Look Trainers To Power Up Pokestops

Pokemon Go is a famous mobile game and is available for both Android and iOS users. The game uses the GPS that is in-built in our mobile phones in order to locate, seize and battle Pokemon, which is a virtual species. It is so obvious that the game is based on the Pokemon franchise. The genre of the game is the location-based game and virtual reality. The game is developed by Nintendo, Niantic and The Pokemon Company. So far, the game has launched more than 600 pokemon creatures. As per the sources, the game is planning to add more new creatures in the upcoming Gen 6 Pokemon. Gen 6 is the sixth generation of the Pokemon franchise that added 72 new fictional creatures to the video game.

According to the reports, it has been said that the developers are planning to feature more new species in this series. A group of data miners has unveiled the new species of Pokemon Go. According to them, apart from the regular basic version of each creature, the player will also get the shiny versions of these creatures in the game. Though it is still not revealed when the developers will release these pokemon creatures to the game, it is highly anticipated that soon they will bring them into the game.

The unity version of Pokemon in the 0.205.0 version has already been updated and some 3D models are also featured in the game. As previously mentioned, the first instalment in the Gen 6 of Pokemon, Pokemon X and Y introduced 72 new species in the game and also introduced the Mega Evolution. In the Mega Evolution, the design of the characters are not on a permanent basis and so far, the developer has released several mega evolutions.

In the upcoming months, the mega evolution could be seen in Pokemon X and Y, Alpha Sapphire and another instalment of the pokemon gen 6. The data miner has shared the name of these upcoming evolutions: Mega Mewtwo X/Y, Mega Pinsir, Mega Mawile, and many others. The developer of Pokemon Go normally takes plenty of time to release the distinct creatures in the game but it is important at some point, in order to maintain the curiosity of the users and gamers. Right now, the new mega evolution is all set to be released by the publishers and therefore, we have enough new creatures in the game to explore. Everyone is excited and thrilled to witness the Gen 6 Pokemon creatures. We will keep you updated till then, stay tuned with us.