Poland vs. Sweden – Football Match Report – March 30, 2022

Poland beat Sweden 2-0 at the Silesian Stadium in their UEFA World Cup playoff on Tuesday night to book a spot in Qatar.

Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock after a scoreless first half, netting from the penalty spot in the 49th minute following Jesper Karlstrom’s foul on Grzegorz Krychowiak in the area.

The Poles battled throughout to contain a Sweden side bristling with youthful attacking vigour, but in the end they capitalised on the visitors’ mistakes thanks to the experience of Lewandowski and his team mates.

The visitors threw caution to the wind and poured forward, with Szczesny getting down smartly to deny Emil Forsberg again, with Victor Lindelof sending…