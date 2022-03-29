Poland vs Sweden: Lewandowski and Zielinski beat Poland over Qatar.

It was Poland’s night as they beat Sweden by two goals, as they sealed their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But it was actually Sweden who had better chances in the lead in the first goal as Wojciech Szczeciny saved twice well from Emil Forsberg to negate the RB Leipzig midfielder.

Robert Lewandowski then put Poland ahead of the penalty spot at the start of the second half after a clumsy tackle from Jesper Karlström. The Bayern Munich frontman made no mistake when he fired his 56th goal of the season.

He doubled his lead after another defensive error from the Swedish backline; This time it was Marcus Danielson with a loose touch that allowed Zielinski to steal the ball and run it through goal. He composed himself and powerfully perpetuated the past of Robin Olsen, who…