Poland vs Sweden Time, TV Channels, Stream, Lineup, Betting Odds for UEFA World Cup Playoff Final

Poland plays Sweden in a single leg play-off for a World Cup ticket. Sweden had to take the winner Robin Kvison in extra time to beat the Czech Republic 1–0 and qualify for the match.

Jan Anderson expects his side to tighten back after being more clinical in front of the goal going into this crucial showdown, as well as offering the Czech multiple opportunities.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to make a comeback and the veteran will enjoy great decisive influence.

Poland were drawn against Russia in the previous round, but FIFA and UEFA banned Russia from participating in their competitions, receiving a bye. They played Scotland in a friendly manner, with the Scots postponing their game against Ukraine. The game ended 1–1, meaning Poland have not won in their…