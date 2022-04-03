Poland’s Iga Sweetek beats Naomi Osaka in Miami Open final, Ash Barty will replace world number one

Iga wiątek has ended her journey to the world number one tennis ranking of women in fitting fashion.
Wiątek continued her stellar start to 2022, defeating Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women’s title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches.
Wiątek, who will replace now-retired Ash Barty officially number one in the women’s rankings when the points are updated on Monday, also completed the so-called sunshine double – winning both Indian Wells and Miami.
She is the fourth woman to do so, with Victoria Azarenka (2016), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Steffi Graf (1994…
