Police have arrested a 32-year-old man as a suspect in yesterday’s Zwole liquidation at McDonald’s on Meppellerstraatweg. There, well-known foodie brothers Hussein and Ali Torunlar were shot and killed by the watchful eye of families with children.

On Wednesday evening, the suspect converted himself at Devendra police station. Ahead Research The incident is still ongoing. A Large Scale Investigation Team (TGO) is active for this purpose. Witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police have been asked to come forward.