Police Cancel Amber Alert in Carroll County

Amber Alert canceled in Carroll County Updated: 12:57PM EDT April 12, 2022

UPDATE – April 12th (11am): The Amber Alert has been canceled for a 12-year-old boy from Carroll County. Maryland State Police said the boy and his father were not harmed. According to Maryland State Police, the father was taken into custody for a medical examination. Charges in this case are pending after consultation with the Carroll County State Attorney’s Office. Maryland State Police will provide an update on this matter at 1 p.m. This report will be updated.