Police car stuck in newly opened transmission street

A police officer needed help on Thursday morning when his patrol car got stuck in a gravel pit off Wellington’s newly opened transmission alley.

Police patrol car stuck in newly opened transmission street. (Source: Wellington District Police)

“We know Wellingtonians are excited to travel along the new Transmission Alley Motorway today,” said Wellington District Police Facebook post.

“Police can confirm that the arrester bed (couldn’t have had a better name) is very effective… #betterlivingeverybody.”

A police spokesman told 1News that the patrol car got stuck in a security feature known as ‘arrest beds’ or tall gravel pits, which block vehicles.

The spokesperson confirmed that the incident was caused by “driver error” and that…