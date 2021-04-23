Police find Vanraj’s phone near dead body – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Anupama is likely one of the most cherished tv exhibits these days. The present has topped the TRP charts because it debuted and is doing wonders on the small display. Just lately, all of the episodes of the present have elevated their drama and are main the race of essentially the most cherished exhibits of the folks. Within the newest episode, we have now seen that the date of Anupama and Vanraj has been finalized, however they’re each in a dilemma as to what to do subsequent. Kavya is selecting her wedding ceremony gown however she isn’t conscious that Vanraj has left her home as it’s used for divorce. He left Anupama behind to deal with issues.

By now, Kavya yells at Dolly however solely then Pakhi comes within the center and warns Kavya to deal with Dolly aunty. Dolly tells Kavya to search out Vanraj or she’s going to file a police criticism in opposition to him that she is mentally humiliating her brother and forcing him to marry her and that’s the reason she leaves the home. She offers. Later, Vanraj is strolling someplace and considering that he can’t be weak as he has to face numerous issues. He thinks that Anupama shall be alone after their divorce.

She can be anxious for Kavya that she could take harmful steps because of insecurity. Kavya is making a nuisance in Vanraj’s home there, Anupama asks her to return to her home and inquire about Vanraj from her companions and others. Pakhi suggests submitting a police criticism, Samar asks not but. Kavya begins crying and says that if Vanraj doesn’t come again, she’s going to die. Vanraj stored strolling on the bridge constantly and stored considering of the following one.

All of the relations are looking for Vanraj. Then the police comes exterior Vanraj’s home and asks if Vanraj isn’t at residence. Anupama asks about what occurs and introduces herself as her partner. He then exhibits Anupama his cellular and asks if this cellphone belongs to Vanraj. Anupama nodded sure and requested the place did you get it from, then the inspector replied that he acquired this cellphone with a corpse.

Anupama is shocked that the jeep incorporates the lifeless physique and she or he asks them to determine it. Anupama identifies the physique and tells Pakhi that she isn’t Vanraj. Watch the total episode of Anupama on Star Plus at 10 am at this time. Keep tuned with social telecast for extra details about Anupama’s written updates.

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019.

