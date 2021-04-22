Police Finds Vanraj’s Phone Near a Dead Body







Within the newest episode of Anupamaa, Anupama goes to Vanraj’s room and get the letter there. He begins studying the letter whereby it has been written that I don’t know what’s appropriate and what’s incorrect. He additional writes that he can’t tolerate his father’s silence on this home, Baa and children tears. Vanraj says that he once more dwell the two years together with Anupama within the resort. He says that he can’t turn out to be the rationale for his complete household sorrow. He says because the date of divorce is coming nearer his guilt is emphasizing and he’s changing into stressed.

He says that on one facet, he has to offer divorce Anupama and on one other facet, Kavya is on the brink of marry her. He says that he’s not getting perceive to get pleased or unhappy with all this. He says that he wants time to kind out issues. He writes in his letter that he’s going for now and pleads Anupama to deal with all of the issues behind him as she has been dealing with for 25 years. Kavya there may be persevering with calling Vanraj and fumes as he doesn’t reply the decision. Kavya panics and Nandini tries to cease her and likewise asks her to not create a nuisance over right here.

Kavya exhibits her cellphone to Nandini and exhibits her that Vanraj doesn’t choose up the decision and says that she is getting afraid of this. She says nobody is knowing her not even Vanraj. Nandini thinks she additionally understands what she has been going by. Pakhi there tells Samar that her mother and father are talking for a very long time. However Samar says that this delay is ruining issues and if it has to get performed quickly. She then asks about Vanraj and heads to his room. Anupama tells Pakhi that Vanraj is just not at house and fingers the letter to Dolly and it shocked her.

Samar goes there and asks what occur, Dolly says that Vanraj leaves the home. However Anupama says that he didn't go away, he eloped. She additional says that she at all times sees that man working from marriage however she has seen for the primary time {that a} man eloped from divorce. She says that it's fairly tough to begin an entire new life after 25 years. However she continues to be prepared and Vanraj has to dwell in the identical house and household even he working away.