Police fined Boris Johnson for parties breaking lockdown on UK government premises

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday they had issued more than 50 fines as part of their “Operation Hillman” investigation into gatherings at government premises in Downing Street and Whitehall, while the rest of the country remains under strict pandemic restrictions. were living. The disclosure of the parties caused national outrage.

Johnson apologized for violating lockdown rules on Tuesday evening and said he had paid the fines issued by the Metropolitan Police.

Johnson said, “Today I have received a definitive penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police in connection with an event in Downing Street on 19 June 2020. I must immediately state that I have paid the fine and I once again fully apologize. ” sky News. He did not say how much fined he has been imposed.