Police focus on van tenant in New York subway shooting investigation

A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and opened fire on a crowded subway train, shooting at least 10 people on Wednesday, officials said. Police were trying to trace the tenant of a van possibly linked to the violence.

The scene outside the Brooklyn subway station where a gunman opened fire. (source: Associated Press)

Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said investigators were not sure whether the man, identified as 62-year-old Frank R. James, had any links to the subway attack.

Essig and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said officers are also looking into social media posts by the same name that mention homelessness, New York and Mayor Eric Adams, key officials tightened up the mayor’s security details. He said…