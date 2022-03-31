Police identify woman whose body was found in Leslieville

Just 24 hours after releasing a petition for the public’s help to identify a dead woman found in a plastic bag in Leslieville this week, Toronto police have named one in the city’s latest homicide.

Tien Lee, 46, has been identified as the dead woman found by authorities on Monday afternoon, with her remains dumped inside a discarded bag near East Avenue and Berkshire Avenue. Police said there were “obvious” signs of trauma to his body, including fragments. ,

At a news conference Wednesday evening at their headquarters, Toronto police said that murder investigators are now looking for the woman’s son – 20-year-old Dallas Lee. He is currently considered neither a suspect nor a missing person.

cast. Alex Lee said investigators are “worried” they can’t find him after looking…