Police investigate “mass brawl” over Mother’s Day at popular Culcheth restaurant

Police are investigating a “mass brawl” that broke out on Mother’s Day at a popular Culcheth restaurant.
Families had to flee to safety after a brawl at Instanbull Grill on Warrington Road, police are now appealing for information to help nab those responsible.
Yesterday, Sunday, several police officers swooped down on a restaurant after a fight during a Mother’s Day-themed evening.
Witnesses reported arguing, shouting and swearing before glasses were ‘thrown and broken’ at restaurants.
Families had to run out into the street with children crying, which a bystander termed as ‘scary’.
Heavy police force was present at the spot and now the search is on for the people responsible.
A Cheshire Police…