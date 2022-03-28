Police investigate “mass brawl” over Mother’s Day at popular Culcheth restaurant

Police are investigating a “mass brawl” that broke out on Mother’s Day at a popular Culcheth restaurant.

Families had to flee to safety after a brawl at Instanbull Grill on Warrington Road, police are now appealing for information to help nab those responsible.

Yesterday, Sunday, several police officers swooped down on a restaurant after a fight during a Mother’s Day-themed evening.

Witnesses reported arguing, shouting and swearing before glasses were ‘thrown and broken’ at restaurants.

Families had to run out into the street with children crying, which a bystander termed as ‘scary’.

Heavy police force was present at the spot and now the search is on for the people responsible.

A Cheshire Police…