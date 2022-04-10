Police launch investigation into Ronaldo incident in Everton vs Man Utd

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation following an incident in which Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo was seen knocking a mobile phone from the hand of a supporter at Everton.

The force is appealing for witnesses after footage surfaced on social media that showed the Portuguese smashing a phone from the hand of a Toffee fan and falling to the ground limping towards the tunnel. United lost 1-0 at Goodison Park,

Man Utd striker Ronaldo later issued an apology for his “outburst” via social media and invited supporters to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship”.

