LATEST

Police look for man accused of exposing himself, groping woman outside Lawrence Tech – WDIV ClickOnDetroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened Saturday afternoon near Lawrence Technological University.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1:30 p.m. Police said that at about 1 p.m., an unknown man approached a woman as she was walking along 10 Mile Road toward campus. The two spoke for several minutes and eventually went behind some trailers that were in a parking lot near the athletic field.

Police said the man began forcibly touching the woman and exposed his genitals. The woman ran from him and flagged down an LTU Campus Safety Officer.

The suspect was not found in the area. Security camera footage captured him leave the area on foot on 10 Mile Road.

The man was not known to the woman.

Police describe the man as being in his early 20s and standing between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 6 feet tall. He weighs roughly 160-175 pounds. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the letters CT in white print within a blue box, a black knit cap, black sweatpants and tan boots.

He might have a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campus Safety Department at 248-204-3945 or the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

More: Crime news

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

66
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
19
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
17
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top