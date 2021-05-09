Police look for man accused of exposing himself, groping woman outside Lawrence Tech – WDIV ClickOnDetroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened Saturday afternoon near Lawrence Technological University.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1:30 p.m. Police said that at about 1 p.m., an unknown man approached a woman as she was walking along 10 Mile Road toward campus. The two spoke for several minutes and eventually went behind some trailers that were in a parking lot near the athletic field.

Police said the man began forcibly touching the woman and exposed his genitals. The woman ran from him and flagged down an LTU Campus Safety Officer.

The suspect was not found in the area. Security camera footage captured him leave the area on foot on 10 Mile Road.

The man was not known to the woman.

Police describe the man as being in his early 20s and standing between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 6 feet tall. He weighs roughly 160-175 pounds. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the letters CT in white print within a blue box, a black knit cap, black sweatpants and tan boots.

He might have a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campus Safety Department at 248-204-3945 or the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

