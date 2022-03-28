Police patrol hundreds of hours extra to keep public safe

Officials have put staggering extra hours on patrol to reassure the public and keep them safe.

Thanks to the Safer Roads project, Bastlaw and Workshop officials are conducting more high-visibility patrols than ever before to crack down on crime and keep people safe.

Since October 2021, Worksop officials have carried out an additional 1,063 hours of high-visibility patrols in the city center and surrounding areas along with their regular patrols.

There has also been an additional 276 hours of patrolling in the area in the past few weeks.

In an effort to connect with the public, tackle and fight crime and be a reassured presence on the streets, officials continue to walk the streets and are present in areas of concern to residents.