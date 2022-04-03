Police say 6 killed, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

By canadian press April 3, 2022 | 5:23 am

Sacramento, California (AP) – Police in Sacramento say six people have been killed and at least nine others injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened on Sunday morning.

Videos posted on Twitter showed people running down the street as gunshots could be heard rapidly in the background. The video shows that several ambulances have been sent to the spot.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said in a tweet that “there will be a large police presence and the scene will remain active.” Phone messages seeking comment were left near Sacramento…

