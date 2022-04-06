Police say New Zealand couple who owned snorkelling business found dead in Tonga were electrocuted

Ben and Rochelle Neal (inset) own and operate Hakau Adventures in Tonga. photo / supply

The brother of a New Zealand woman found dead with her husband says it is a blessing that they died together.

Tongan police have confirmed to local media that the two people found dead in the village of ‘Utungke’ on the island of Wavau are from New Zealand.

They are named by the local newspaper Matangi Tonga as Rochelle and Ben Neill.

It is understood that locals found the pair, who own the snorkelling business Hakau Adventures, and the police were alerted on Saturday.

Rochelle’s brother wrote on Facebook, “(You) were happy together and it’s a blessing that you both went together.”

“Well… you’ll finally be able to see Dad and I’m sure he’ll open his arms for you, Rochelle.

“Rest in peace Rochelle and Ben. You will…