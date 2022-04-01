Police scam alert over Cadbury Easter Egg Contest

Police have warned residents to be alert to the spread of the Easter Egg scam.
The Cybercrime Unit of Dorset Police has posted a warning to the public about the scam, calling it a “quite reassuring Cadbury themed phish”.
A spokesperson said: “This has been explicitly designed to reflect the current Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt campaign, with a chance to win one in 5000 possible free gifts.
“The first thing to note is the shortened URLs. There is a good reason why we at the Cybercrime Unit don’t like shortened URLs.
“They make it very hard to tell where you’re actually going. Plus, that .ru domain. Cadbury doesn’t have a good reason to have a Russian address.
“then there is …
