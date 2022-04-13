Police searching for missing Hilliard woman

Hilliard, Ohio – Hilliard police are searching for a 45-year-old woman who reportedly never returned home Tuesday night.

Police said Katie Levesque left her home on Hill Park Road just before 10:20 p.m. and did not return.

According to police, Levesque is suffering from medical problems and officers are concerned for his safety.

Levesque is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing pink bellbottom jeans and a black coat.