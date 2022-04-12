Police, security measures beefed up after fatal stabbing at Sydney Royal Easter show

More police and tighter security measures will be put in place when the scene of an alleged murder at the Sydney Royal Easter Show reopens to the public today.

A family in western Sydney mourns the loss of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly stabbed to death during a brawl on Monday night.

The boy’s aunt wrote on social media, “Peace be with you… Love you.”

“All my love to your mother and siblings and the rest of our family. I pray for peace, love and forgiveness in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Police are still looking for those responsible for the “silly” attack, which appeared in front of dozens of witnesses.

Another 16-year-old teenager was stabbed in the leg and taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It is believed that the attack did not happen suddenly, but…