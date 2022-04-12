Police shoot at least five people at New York subway station in search of suspect

At least five people were shot and injured in New York Passengers on a train platform were injured during an early morning rush hour attack at the City subway station and police are searching for the suspect.

A New York City Fire Department spokesman said crews responded to reports of smoke at Sunset Park’s 36th Street station at around 8.30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. BST) and found several people were shot.

The fire department said 13 people were injured, but there was no information about those other than those who were injured.

Fire and police officers were investigating reports that an explosion had occurred, but the police department tweeted that “there were no active explosive devices at this time.”