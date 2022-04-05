Police warns parents of ‘Huggy Woogie’ TikTok video

Police and schools in England have reportedly warned parents about videos on a black character that their children may watch without their knowledge.

“Huggy Woogie” is a character from the 2021 horror video game poppy relaxation time But the character has been starred in the popular fan videos Shared on TikTok and YouTube. The character appears to avoid the attention of the parents, who do not consider the name to be anything sinister. A popular YouTube edit features the character in a scene from a children’s TV show Peppa Pig,

poppy relaxation time was created by MOB Games and is a horror survival game. Huggy Woogie is one of the main villains and appears as a cute blue monster with razor sharp teeth.

According to the police and schools, almost all underage children are watching the video…