MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke during a no-knock raid in February will not face charges in murder, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

In a statement, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who jointly reviewed the case, said there was “insufficient admissible evidence to file criminal charges.” They said they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mark Heinemann, the officer who fatally shot Locke, had violated the state’s deadly force statute.